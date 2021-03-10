Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 10,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $443,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Elias Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 284,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,759. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

