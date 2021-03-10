Metronome Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137,835.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.69 million and $137,835.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00502329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00074202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00530856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,848,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,514,957 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

