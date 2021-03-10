M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202 ($2.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.70 ($2.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.