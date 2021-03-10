MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTG. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 215,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $77,133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

