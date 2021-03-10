MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 28.3% This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $458,669.77 and $12,639.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 403,364,932 coins and its circulating supply is 126,063,004 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

