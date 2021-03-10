Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Up 6.4%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $145.46. 2,449,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,309,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.75.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

