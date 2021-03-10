Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

