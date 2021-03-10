Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

