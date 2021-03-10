Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $989,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

