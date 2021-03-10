Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.81

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $29.63. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 32,211 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $245.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

