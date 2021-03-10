Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $32,959.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,602,510 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

