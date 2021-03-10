Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $25,060.49 and approximately $10,652.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.26 or 0.00503842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00526861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00075530 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

