MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 738,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,035,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

