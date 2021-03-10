Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0118

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $2,536.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00511171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00066299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,791,847,040 coins and its circulating supply is 3,586,637,473 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

