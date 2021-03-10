Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $44.01 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $44.01 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,788,403,956 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,194,389 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

