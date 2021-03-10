Mirror Protocol (MIR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.94 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $283.42 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00012488 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,437,445 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

