Mirror Protocol Price Tops $7.15 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $305.09 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00012808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,670,814 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.