Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $217,418.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and $217,418.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for $12.41 or 0.00023203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,103,053 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

