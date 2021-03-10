Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and $980,869.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $682.73 or 0.01233664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.39 or 0.00512065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00070374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00562572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 32,137 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

