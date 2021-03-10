Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $15.46 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $15.46 million and $334,641.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be purchased for about $66.27 or 0.00118863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Token Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 233,274 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Token Trading

