Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,867.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $123,867.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $44.27 or 0.00079570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00527952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00076381 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 312,486 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.