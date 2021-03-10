Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $13.63 million and $91,348.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for about $43.93 or 0.00081899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00524641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00075913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00077118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00515136 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 310,231 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

