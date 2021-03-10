Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.