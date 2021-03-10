Mitchell I. Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MESA stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,551. The company has a market cap of $589.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.