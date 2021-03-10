Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

MAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LON MAB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 317 ($4.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,287. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.51. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

