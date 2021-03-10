Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.23. 1,201,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 940,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $705,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,449 shares of company stock worth $3,262,073 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

