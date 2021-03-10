Mithril Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.67 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $30.67 million and $30.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00417274 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

