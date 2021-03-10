Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $59.80

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.80 ($0.78), but opened at GBX 63.10 ($0.82). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 56.53 ($0.74), with a volume of 1,795,747 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £800.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.63.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

