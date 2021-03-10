Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.51

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 13011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.