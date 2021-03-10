Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.09

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $367.09 and traded as high as $443.08. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $431.45, with a volume of 2,761 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.96 and a 200-day moving average of $367.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

