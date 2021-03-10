Mizuho Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $180.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,065. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

