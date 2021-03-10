Mizuho Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $86.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $45,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

