MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.05

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.05 ($8.29) and last traded at €7.01 ($8.25), with a volume of 97943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.00 ($8.24).

The stock has a market cap of $766.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 323.17 and a quick ratio of 321.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.54.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

