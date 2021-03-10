Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,283,220.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

