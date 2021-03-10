Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

