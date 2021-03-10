Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading Down 11.1%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $32.42. 1,972,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,058,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWK. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $708.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

