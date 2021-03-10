Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.