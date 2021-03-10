Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $217.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

