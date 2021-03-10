Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $217.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

