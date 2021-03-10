Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.80. 3,082,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,589,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Momo by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

