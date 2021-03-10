MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $131.81 million and $6.55 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,778.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.35 or 0.03215095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00356605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.51 or 0.00997716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.00392996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.00337941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00257041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022156 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.