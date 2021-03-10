Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,164,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 688,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

