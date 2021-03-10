Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,164,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 688,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50.
Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.
Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)
Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.