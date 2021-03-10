Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,023.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $13,023.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.00403392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

