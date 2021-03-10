Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,524.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.86 million and $24,524.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.35 or 0.00390686 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

