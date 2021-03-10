MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $30,777.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,143,345 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

