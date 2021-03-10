MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $8.15. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 36,156 shares traded.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $522.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

