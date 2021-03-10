MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MongoDB stock opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

