MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $315.00 and last traded at $311.92. 1,468,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 766,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.05.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

