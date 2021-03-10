MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $439.00 to $415.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as low as $292.60 and last traded at $294.45. 1,852,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 790,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.92.
MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.
In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.31.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
