MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $439.00 to $415.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as low as $292.60 and last traded at $294.45. 1,852,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 790,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.92.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

