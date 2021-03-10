Monkey Project Market Cap Tops $122,283.65 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $122,283.65 and approximately $32.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,130,292 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

